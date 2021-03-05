Advertisement

Lourdes advances to Division 4 State Championship

Knights blowout Edgar 65-41 in State Semifinals
Lourdes Academy celebrates following Friday afternoon's 65-41 win in the WIAA Division 4 State...
Lourdes Academy celebrates following Friday afternoon's 65-41 win in the WIAA Division 4 State Semifinals in La Crosse.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Lourdes Knights will play for the WIAA Division 4 State Championship Friday night in La Crosse. Lourdes dominated Edgar 65-41 in the D4 State Semifinal on Friday afternoon.

Lourdes senior guard Joshua Bauer led the Knights with 24 points followed by fellow senior guard Preston Ruedinger’s 18 points. Lourdes Academy used an 11-0 run in the second half to pull away from Edgar.

Lourdes (24-5) will play The Prairie School (24-3) Friday night at 6:35 p.m. Lourdes has never won a WIAA State Boys Basketball title.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Average of new coronavirus cases falls to 8-month low even as positive tests rise for 3rd day
Prevea Health president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai smiles describing the three COVID-19 vaccines on...
Dr. Rai answers: “How can I spread COVID after I’m vaccinated when I’m 95 percent safe?”
Garland &amp;quot;Joey&amp;quot; Nelson
Missouri man charged with killing Diemel brothers now accused of arranging theft from jail
Matzke Family
Donations needed for UTV on Chambers Island, vehicle to honor late daughter of De Pere Fire Chief
Artist's concept of the EPIC Event Center entrance on Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon
New concert venue opens in Ashwaubenon in April

Latest News

Valley Transit, GO Transit providing free rides to and from vaccine appointments.
Free transportation to and from vaccine appointments available in Outagamie, Calumet, and Winnebago Co.
Humana office in Louisville (WAVE)
Humana notifying 65,000 health plan members information was exposed
More people in Wisconsin are inoculated for COVID-19 than tested positive for the virus
Lawrence Watkins is accused of robbing a liquor store clerk at gunpoint. Sarah Rajski is...
Liquor store robbery arrest results in 2 people charged