Lourdes advances to Division 4 State Championship

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Lourdes Knights will play for the WIAA Division 4 State Championship Friday night in La Crosse. Lourdes dominated Edgar 65-41 in the D4 State Semifinal on Friday afternoon.

Lourdes senior guard Joshua Bauer led the Knights with 24 points followed by fellow senior guard Preston Ruedinger’s 18 points. Lourdes Academy used an 11-0 run in the second half to pull away from Edgar.

Lourdes (24-5) will play The Prairie School (24-3) Friday night at 6:35 p.m. Lourdes has never won a WIAA State Boys Basketball title.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.