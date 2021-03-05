Help wanted: 911 dispatchers needed in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Despite a steady number of people continuing to file claims for unemployment, Brown County is having a very difficult time filling vacancies for some jobs.

Namely -- 911 dispatchers.

It’s not a job for everyone, being able to stay calm with someone in an emergency while dispatching them help.

“I think it’s a rewarding position, a challenging position. It can be difficult at times, but getting through those difficult times is where the reward comes in,” says Brown County Public Safety Communications Director Cullen Peltier.

Working in the 911 communications center has almost always been a coveted job with lots of people applying and a list of candidates always ready to hire if someone leaves.

But right now, that’s not the case.

“In the last couple months, I’ve noticed we’ve had a really hard time even getting applications,” says Peltier. “I get very nervous when we no longer have people on our eligibility list.”

While he is poised to fill two vacant positions now, he knows there are promotions and retirements approaching.

There is not a single person on an eligibility list, meaning they’ve applied, passed a test and would be ready to hire immediately.

Why? He can only guess.

“I can speculate. I think, with unemployment being high, it’s surprising to me that we’re not seeing more applicants. I don’t know if there’s more jobs in this wage range or people are not necessarily seeking employment,” he says, adding they could be waiting to go back to their original employer.

If it continues, he’s concerned that will put overtime and stress on current employees, compounding the problem.

In a 911 center, vacancies are not an option.

Peltier has tried all the usual tricks, like changing the job title to move it to the top of the list, posting on social media, asking local police and fire departments to post openings and even removing and reposting the job to make it appear on more help wanted websites.

He’s making the process as fast as possible, too, not wanting a good candidate to take another job first.

“We’ve been making offers within hours of interviewing some of these people,” adds Peltier.

But still... crickets.

He adds, “From our perspective, we just need quality people to apply for our positions.”

Peltier says pay is competitive, starting around $20 an hour plus benefits, with the chance to make around $22/hour in less than two years.

To learn more about the job or pay and benefits, click here.

