Green Bay man accused of using hidden camera in bathroom

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 31-year-old Green Bay man is charged with secretly recording a girl while she used his bathroom.

While executing a search warrant, police say they found three videos on the man’s phone of a girl who appears to be a pre-teen or in her early teens undressing and going into and out of the shower, sitting on the toilet, and standing in front of the mirror in her underwear, according to the criminal complaint. Action 2 News is not identifying him to avoid identifying the victim.

The camera is looking down on the bathroom; it was hidden in a ceiling vent. The complaint says in one of the videos the camera adjusts its angle several times, suggesting someone was controlling it.

Police described a unique shower curtain in the bathroom videos just like the one found in the man’s apartment.

His phone also had one photo of people in his apartment dated last November titled “Secret Sex Cam,” the complaint alleges.

The man told police he bought a wireless camera from Amazon two months ago but he didn’t know where it was or where the camera saved its videos.

When police said they saw his phone’s porn history and another video on his phone from a pornography website, he asked for a lawyer.

He’s charged with three counts of invasion of privacy using a surveillance device with a victim under age 18. Each count carries up to three-and-a-half years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

