Free transportation to and from vaccine appointments available in Outagamie, Calumet, and Winnebago Co.

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - People struggling to get transportation to and from vaccine appointments now have more options.

Free transportation to and from vaccine appointments is now offered to people in Outagamie, Calumet, and Winnebago County.

“We certainly didn’t want to have transportation be a barrier for someone to get a vaccine if they wanted to,” said Valley Transit General Manager Ron McDonald.

Ron McDonald says they and GO Transit in Oshkosh are offering up their public services in this effort.

“Anybody who has a challenge in getting to the clinic can call Make a Ride Happen and they can coordinate the best alternative transportation for them,” said McDonald.

Make the Ride Happen will help people determine if public transit, paratransit, or another method is best. Rides can be scheduled to any vaccine clinic within the area.

“As I understand it some of the drugstores are doing them, I think ThedaCare is probably doing some for their patients and some of the other medical facilities, of course the tri-county vaccination site,” said McDonald.

All rides scheduled through the program for vaccinations will be free because of community donors.

“We’ve had a little bit of interest, the biggest constrictor on that is the availability of vaccines fright now, so as people are able to set their appointments, they’ll be looking for transportation,” said McDonald. “So we expect it to ratchet up as we move forward.”

He says this new effort is the logical next step in the essential services they’ve provided during this pandemic.

“Valley transit and all the transit systems in the state of Wisconsin are just here to support our communities and provide that critical infrastructure and, you know, when they need us most we’re still here to provide service for you,” said McDonald.

Make the Ride Happen will not help schedule vaccine appointments – only rides.

Contact the organization at 920-225-1719 with the following information prepared:

- Pickup address

- Vaccine appointment address

- Requested appointment and return times

- If you will be traveling with another person or utilizing any mobility aids

You can also find more information about these transportation services in WBAY’s Vaccine Appointment Guide.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.