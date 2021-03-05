Crash closes road near Bay Park Square Mall

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon Public Safety is investigating a serious crash near Bay Park Square Mall.

The crash is on Pilgrim Way, which is on the south side of the mall, between the old Younkers building and the strip mall with big-box stores such as Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Rescue crews were called to the scene just after 7 A.M.

No details have been released, but the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of Pilgrim Way will be closed between Oneida St. and Holmgren Way until about noon.

