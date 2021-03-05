Advertisement

CP Telethon hopes to help recovery from the pandemic

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - CP offers a broad range of services, including occupational, physical and speech therapy for kids and day services for adults with speed needs. CP is a non-profit organization, so community support is really critical.

It’s asking for your support this weekend. March 6 and 7, they hope the phone banks set up in the WBAY Building auditorium ring off the hook with volunteers taking your pledges.

Last year, the telethon raised a record-breaking $1.4 million. Then just days later, the shutdown happened.

After a few weeks, the organization found a way to bring therapy and services to its clients virtually and later with home visits. Many therapy appointments were canceled and there was less money coming in. “We have seen appointments fall off. We have seen clients not able to come to our programming during the day. Our aquatic center is still not open fully to the public. While we’re open, it isn’t to the pre-COVID time,” Kristen Paquet, CP director of donor engagement and marketing, said.

CP eventually reopened last May with new protocols in place to keep staff and clients safe.

The money raised during the telethon supports CP’s operations throughout the year and provides the necessary tools for its programs.

“Our services we’re able to offer, equipment that is vital for some of our clients to use, exercise equipment for sure,” Paquet said. “In order to be here as an organization and be that resource, that’s what those dollars go towards.”

The telethon will offer the same great entertainment this year, though some of it will be pre-recorded.

There will be fewer people in the auditorium, and those taking your pledges will be socially distanced.

The family panel, which is made up of families who have a child or children attending CP -- including our own Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen -- will answer phones right from their homes.

