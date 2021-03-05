COOL AND DRY HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND

A north breeze off of Lake Michigan, combined with a weak disturbance stretched across the northern Great Lakes, has created some patchy clouds this morning. Any early morning flurries in the Northwoods will disappear as the temperatures rise. With a belt of high pressure across the region, skies will be mostly sunny and into the weekend.

High temperatures this afternoon will be mainly in the lower-half of the 40s. It will also stay that cool this weekend. However, into Sunday afternoon, a breezy south wind will begin to blow. That’s going to bring some big changes into next week.

Through the first half of next week, highs will climb into the 50s, with even some lower 60s possible on Tuesday! With the unusually warm and breezy March weather, we will see overdue rain on Wednesday... There’s even a chance for some springtime thunderstorms. Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/N 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: A few morning clouds, otherwise sunshine. Not as cold. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: A clear evening. Some clouds late. LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and crisp. HIGH: 41 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Warm for March. Breezy again. HIGH: 61 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers develop. Thunder possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Morning showers. Then, clearing, cooler and breezy. HIGH: 48

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.