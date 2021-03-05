Advertisement

COOL AND DRY HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
It’s been sunny so far today. This afternoon, high temperatures will be mainly in the lower-half of the 40s. Temperatures will stay in the 40s this weekend with plenty of sunny blue skies around. Sunday afternoon, a breezy south wind will begin to blow. That’s going to bring some big changes into next week.

Through the first half of next week, highs will climb into the 50s, with even some lower 60s possible on Tuesday! With the unusually warm and breezy March weather, we will see overdue rain on Wednesday... There’s even a chance for some springtime thunderstorms. Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/N 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: A few passing clouds but plenty of sunshine. Not as cold. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: A clear evening. Some clouds late. LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and crisp. HIGH: 41 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Warm for March. Breezy again. HIGH: 58 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers develop. Thunder possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Morning showers. Then, clearing, cooler and breezy. HIGH: 49

