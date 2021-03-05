Advertisement

Appleton man accused of cheating investors out of $1.5 million

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man was indicted in federal court on 11 counts that say he defrauded investors out of more than $1.5 million.

Federal prosecutors say since 2014, Robert Narvett was using investors’ money to fund his own lifestyle and make payments to other victims. They also allege he obtained loans from financial institutions under their names without their permission.

He’s charged with with five counts of money laundering, four counts of wire fraud, one count of bank fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft. Each wire fraud and money laundering charge carries up to 20 years in prison. Bank fraud carries a penalty of up to 30 years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in 2013, Narvett was charged with engaging in a fraudulent investment scheme by the Securities and Exchange Commission. He was ordered to pay a judgment of almost $655,000.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Average of new coronavirus cases falls to 8-month low even as positive tests rise for 3rd day
Prevea Health president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai smiles describing the three COVID-19 vaccines on...
Dr. Rai answers: “How can I spread COVID after I’m vaccinated when I’m 95 percent safe?”
Garland &amp;quot;Joey&amp;quot; Nelson
Missouri man charged with killing Diemel brothers now accused of arranging theft from jail
Matzke Family
Donations needed for UTV on Chambers Island, vehicle to honor late daughter of De Pere Fire Chief
Artist's concept of the EPIC Event Center entrance on Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon
New concert venue opens in Ashwaubenon in April

Latest News

With more people eligible for the shot, brings more opportunity for fraud.
Vaccination clinic to focus on Fox Valley area teachers
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, D, toured a vaccination facility in Manitowoc.
Governor Evers says he plans to extend the mask mandate once the current one expires
Valley Transit and GO Transit are offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments
Free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments
COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Manitowoc
COVID-19 vaccine reaches milestone
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weekend