A NICE LATE WINTER WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Quiet weather abounds as we head into the weekend... Fair skies expected tonight with light winds and lows in the teens to around 20.

Ahead for Saturday, plentiful sun returns! Highs will return into the low 40s with wind speeds mostly less than 10 mph. Sunday starts sunny, but some clouds start to return in the afternoon. Also, as the day wears on the southeast wind will increase, so by day’s end it will be breezy but a bit milder with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

The warmest of the air still looks like it arrives Monday when many areas away from the Lake will warm into the 50s!  More 50s (some 60s?) return Tuesday and into Wednesday along with plenty of wind. Also making a return, rain.  It arrives late Tuesday night and continues into Wednesday, when there also could be a few rumbles of thunder. Some rain will linger into early Thursday. There is a small chance of some wet flakes at the end, as colder air moves back into the area.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SSE 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 43 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Morning sun, then some afternoon clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Warm for March. Breezy again. HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers develop. Thunder possible. HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Morning showers. Then, clearing, cooler and breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. A sprinkle or flurry? HIGH: 46

