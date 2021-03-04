Advertisement

Wisconsin superintendent candidates clash on unions, vouchers

Deb Kerr and Jill Underly, candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction
Deb Kerr and Jill Underly, candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction in the April 6 election(WBAY)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The candidates for Wisconsin superintendent of schools are clashing over reopening schools, teacher unions and the private school voucher program.

Former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr and Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly squared off in a virtual debate Thursday hosted by the Greater Milwaukee Committee.

The race is officially nonpartisan, but conservatives have largely lined up behind Kerr while Underly has the backing of Democrats.

Underly touted her endorsement from the statewide teachers’ union whlle Kerr says she is not “beholden to the teachers union.” Kerr is pushing for schools to reopen, while Underly says larger districts face challenges others do not. Kerr backs the voucher program while Underly wants to freeze enrollment.

