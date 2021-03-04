Advertisement

Wild turkey shatters window at dentist’s office, enters examination room

By KOVR Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KOVR) – A wild turkey certainly ruffled feathers with his ungraceful entrance at a dentist’s office recently.

Photos show the giant hole he left in a glass window of an examination room.

The bird eventually got plucked up and sent to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, where he’s now recovering.

“Usually they knock themselves out when they go into the window,” said Greg Grimm, treasurer of Gold Country Wildlife Rescue.

Grimm’s theory is that the turkey mistook his reflection for another male and attacked what he thought was a competitor for mates, since it’s now mating season for wild turkeys.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matzke Family
Donations needed for UTV on Chambers Island, vehicle to honor late daughter of De Pere Fire Chief
Wisconsin passes 1.5 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine
Police were called to the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road Tuesday evening for a report of an armed...
Green Bay Police investigating robbery, public’s help needed in identifying man
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence
Green Bay Metro fire crews rescued four people from an apartment fire on Fisk Street. March 3,...
Green Bay firefighters credit closed bedroom door for saving lives

Latest News

Speeding driver in Outagamie County arrested for 6th OWI offense
Capitol security increased amid possible threat
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
A baby was injured in a police shooting in Houston on Wednesday night.
Man dead, bystander’s baby hurt in Houston police shooting
Woman facing felony charges after taking goat and dying its coat blue and green.
Alabama woman charged for stealing, dying goat