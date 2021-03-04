Weyauwega marks 25th anniversary of train derailment

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - A ceremony was held Thursday afternoon marking the 25th anniversary of the great train derailment in Weyauwega.

The fiery derailment of dozens of train cars, many carrying propane, prompted the mass evacuation of the community and started a massive fire that lasted 18 days.

The ceremony was held close to the tracks where the derailment happened on the morning of March 4, 1996 -- passing trains interrupted speakers twice -- as people remembered that frightening day in word and song.

Many of the people described what they saw and felt after hearing the explosion, seeing flames and having to evacuate with a moment’s notice. This included the former mayor and fire chief and the current fire chief.

At the time of the derailment, about 2,300 people were forced to leave. Many today feel lucky that the train carrying hazardous material didn’t didn’t cause more destruction than it did that day.

“It looked like someone had piled up toy train cars and and then set them on fire. It was very, very scary. Normally I’d get closer to the scene for better shots, but not this time. I said to Ron, ‘We’re getting out of here.’ As we crossed Mill Street we saw the first fire truck coming over the bridge, and I thought, ‘Man are they gonna have a battle on their hands,’” former mayor Judy Wiesman recalled.

A plaque was also given to the city to display at city hall as part of the remembrance.

A documentary is also being made about the derailment featuring residents’ stories and news footage from the time. It’s expected to be released a year from now.

