Suring man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting of a child.

Authorities say they were notified of a sexual assault in the Village of Suring just after 9:30 a.m. on February 28th.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office says a 36-year-old Suring man was arrested and booked into the Oconto County Jail on the charge of a Sexual Assault of a Child.

The incident is still being investigated.

At this time, no other details are being released.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the man arrested.

