Advertisement

Suring man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

(WBKO)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting of a child.

Authorities say they were notified of a sexual assault in the Village of Suring just after 9:30 a.m. on February 28th.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office says a 36-year-old Suring man was arrested and booked into the Oconto County Jail on the charge of a Sexual Assault of a Child.

The incident is still being investigated.

At this time, no other details are being released.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the man arrested.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports 324 new cases, 28 COVID-19 deaths
Surveillance video shows CZ's Bushville Lanes being burglarized during the early morning hours...
Two arrested for alleged involvement in business burglaries
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Police were called to the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road Tuesday evening for a report of an armed...
Green Bay Police investigating robbery, public’s help needed in identifying man

Latest News

Matzke Family
Donations needed for UTV on Chambers Island, vehicle to honor late daughter of De Pere Fire Chief
James Ruland
INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac County disappearance is on FBI’s radar
First Alert Weather meteorologist David Ernst (left) discusses the motion of high and low...
WEATHER DISCUSSION: High and low pressure systems
Image from Action 2 News archive video interviewing James Ruland, who disappeared in 1995
INTERVIEW: The search for James Ruland