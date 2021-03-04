Advertisement

Speeding driver in Outagamie County arrested for 6th OWI offense

(WITN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh man was put in the Outagamie County Jail to face possible charges from his 6th drunken-driving offense.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper stopped Jeremy Milam, 46, for speeding on Interstate 41 at County Highway J, which is in Kaukauna, shortly after 8 o’clock Wednesday night. The trooper gave Milam a field sobriety test. Based on the results of his test, Milam was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a blood draw. He was booked in the Outagamie County Jail late Wednesday.

The state patrol expects Milam to be charged with OWI-6th offense, driving without insurance, and possession of THC.

If he’s found guilty, the penalty for a 6th OWI offense is up to 10 years in prison.

