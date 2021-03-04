Advertisement

Satan tries to get a date on the Boston subway system

A passenger, left, disembarks a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority subway train in an...
A passenger, left, disembarks a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority subway train in an underground station.(Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The Prince of Darkness is apparently looking for a date on the Boston subway system.

City transit police said a 20-year-old woman approached them at the MBTA’s Forest Hills station at about 10:45 p.m. Monday to complain about an encounter with a man dressed all in black, including a mask covering his entire face.

The woman told police the man typed something on his phone and when he showed her, it said “I am Satan.”

She pointed out the 22-year-old man, who told officers he was only flirting and said he was going to try and get her number.

He was ejected from the station.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matzke Family
Donations needed for UTV on Chambers Island, vehicle to honor late daughter of De Pere Fire Chief
Wisconsin passes 1.5 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine
Suring man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence
Police were called to the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road Tuesday evening for a report of an armed...
Green Bay Police investigating robbery, public’s help needed in identifying man

Latest News

Michigan National Guard in food fight with national command
Michigan National Guard in food fight with national command
Michigan National Guard in food fight with national command
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
Senate begins considering Democrats’ $1.9T virus relief, stimulus checks bill
A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
Chief Eddie García, center, speaks with media during a press conference regarding the arrest...
Dallas police officer charged with 2 counts capital murder