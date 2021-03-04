Advertisement

Powerful quake hits near New Zealand; tsunami warning issued

A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.
A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Officials in New Zealand issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after a shallow, powerful earthquake struck off its northeastern coast on Thursday night. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency warned of a tsunami threat along the east of the country’s North Island following the magnitude 7.3 quake.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System predicted waves of 0.3 to 1 meter (1 to 3.3 feet), but later said the threat had passed.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered at a depth of 20.8 kilometers (13 miles) under the ocean about 174 kilometers (108 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne. Residents of Gisborne reported light to moderate shaking, it said.

A magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch in 2011, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matzke Family
Donations needed for UTV on Chambers Island, vehicle to honor late daughter of De Pere Fire Chief
Wisconsin passes 1.5 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine
Police were called to the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road Tuesday evening for a report of an armed...
Green Bay Police investigating robbery, public’s help needed in identifying man
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence
Green Bay Metro fire crews rescued four people from an apartment fire on Fisk Street. March 3,...
Green Bay firefighters credit closed bedroom door for saving lives

Latest News

Speeding driver in Outagamie County arrested for 6th OWI offense
Capitol security increased amid possible threat
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
A baby was injured in a police shooting in Houston on Wednesday night.
Man dead, bystander’s baby hurt in Houston police shooting
Woman facing felony charges after taking goat and dying its coat blue and green.
Alabama woman charged for stealing, dying goat