New concert venue opens in Ashwaubenon in April

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new entertainment venue in the Green Bay area scheduled its opening act for Thursday, April 15.

EPIC Event Center has renovated the former Gordmans store at 2351 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon into a venue with a 2,100-person capacity for live performances. At first, it will only operate at 25 percent of that capacity because of the pandemic. Seating will be in pods spaced six feet apart, with each pod allowing groups of up to 6 people to sit together.

EPIC’s first act is the band Otherwise, a hard rock band from Las Vegas, with supporting local acts Krestfall and Archaic Bloom.

“Various sporting and entertainment venues in the area have demonstrated that with the right protocols, we can successfully bring smaller scale events to the community,” general manager Melissa Toonen said in a statement. “We have a great lineup coming to EPIC Event Center that will bring sensational talent to the area spanning many different genres,” including rock, pop, country and comedy.

In May, Epic Event Center plans to put on an outdoor concert with Badflower with Goodbye June at nearby Capital Credit Union Park, the Green Bay Booyah’s ballpark.

Performances scheduled this year include:

April 15 - Otherwise, with Krestfall and Archaic Bloom

May 7 - Murray the Magician, as seen on “Pawn Stars” and “America’s Got Talent”

May 8 - Badflower, with Goodbye June, outdoor concert at Capital Credit Union Park

May 21 - Smith and Myers of Shinedown, with JR Moore and Zach Mack

October 9 - The Glam Band celebrating 15 years of Hairspray & Spandex

November 20 - Puddle of Mudd

Tickets for Smith and Myers go on sale Friday, March 5, at 10 A.M. Tickets for the premiere show with Otherwise go on sale Monday, March 8, at 10 A.M. Tickets to Murray the Magician and Badflower also go on sale March 8. Ticket availability for the other shows was not announced.

For details visit the EPIC Event Center website.

