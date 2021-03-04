Neenah police spending nearly $30,000 to upgrade cameras

Neenah, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah is spending almost $30,000 to upgrade security cameras at the police department.

Visitors to the property are already on camera, but the field of vision, is about to expand as the department prepares to purchases 21 new 180 degree cameras, allowing for a 360 degree viewpoint of the entire property.

Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert said, “We are finding in this day and age of litigation and accusations and everything you know, you just can’t be too cautious when it comes to being able to keep a record of the interactions.”

Right now, cameras only capture a portion of the parking lot, targeting an area designed for internet exchanges, and child custody drop-offs.

“That camera catches those two stalls but then the view starts coming back a little bit, where I’d only catch the back of the vehicle here,” said Captain Tom Van Sambeek, as he pointed out the existing camera outside the building’s main entrance.

He also says the new cameras are a major upgrade.

“If you took a camera you had back in the 80′s, and you now used your camera on your phone the quality is just so much better, there’s more detail. We can see things a lot better, even some license plates and things like that, we’re hoping to be able to see out in the parking lots,” added Van Sambeek.

Eventually, the mayor says more cameras could be bought, and used by police.

“We’re looking at our intersections, putting cameras on some intersections. They’re an invaluable tool to solve crimes,” said Kaufert, adding, “But it’s also important that we don’t get too much big brother and that we don’t utilize the information in a wrong way.”

The department says this is their first major upgrade in quite some time.

The hope is to have the new cameras in place later this spring.

