Advertisement

Missouri man charged with killing Diemel brothers now accused of arranging theft from jail

The case is separate from the murders of Nicholas and Justin Diemel
Garland &amp;quot;Joey&amp;quot; Nelson
Garland &amp;quot;Joey&amp;quot; Nelson(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - A northwest Missouri man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers has been charged with persuading someone to steal a trailer while he was in jail.

Garland Nelson’s trial in April on a charge of stealing a motor vehicle is legally separate from his capital murder trial in the July 2019 deaths of Nicholas and Justin Diemel, of Shawano County, Wis.

Charging documents in the theft trial say Nelson coerced someone outside of the jail to retrieve a trailer. He told the person he paid $500 for the trailer, but police say he didn’t own it.

Nelson’s murder trial is scheduled for March 2022.

More coverage
Trial set for Missouri man charged with murdering Shawano Co. brothers
Remains of Diemel brothers return home, memorial planned
Missouri to seek death penalty in Wisconsin brothers' deaths
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Diemel brothers' murders
Missouri sheriff confirms it's recovered remains of both Diemel brothers
More charges filed against man held in Diemel disappearance

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matzke Family
Donations needed for UTV on Chambers Island, vehicle to honor late daughter of De Pere Fire Chief
Wisconsin passes 1.5 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine
Suring man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence
Police were called to the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road Tuesday evening for a report of an armed...
Green Bay Police investigating robbery, public’s help needed in identifying man

Latest News

Keith Hess, in Vietnam in 2019, as part of an Old Glory Honor Flight
Local veteran eyes return to Vietnam, wants others to join him
Average of new coronavirus cases falls to 8-month low even as positive tests rise for 3rd day
(WBAY photo)
Lifest returns to Oshkosh in 2021
Green Bay and Oneida Nation agreement
Green Bay, Oneida Nation sign cooperative agreement