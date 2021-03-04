Advertisement

Milwaukee approves plan for fans at Brewers games

Opening day is April 1
American Family Field, then Miller Park, is seen Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP...
American Family Field, then Miller Park, is seen Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Say good-bye to the cardboard cutouts. Milwaukee Brewers fans can look forward to going to games again.

The Milwaukee health commissioner approved a plan to let fans fill the Brewers stadium to 25 percent of capacity during the regular season.

The Brewers’ opening day is Thursday, April 1, hosting the Minnesota Twins.

“This is an exciting day for us as well as our fans and partners who we know are eager to return to American Family Field,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger wrote in a statement announcing the health commissioner’s approval. “Our players repeatedly say that Brewers fans bring phenomenal energy to the game and are the critical piece of the ballpark atmosphere.”

The Brewers said season ticket holders for seats and suites will be contacted next week about their options for going to games.

Schlesinger said this means much-needed jobs for their “game-day workforce” and thanked Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson and her staff for reviewing their details plans.

Health officials did not approve tailgating at the stadium.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matzke Family
Donations needed for UTV on Chambers Island, vehicle to honor late daughter of De Pere Fire Chief
Wisconsin passes 1.5 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine
Police were called to the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road Tuesday evening for a report of an armed...
Green Bay Police investigating robbery, public’s help needed in identifying man
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence
Green Bay Metro fire crews rescued four people from an apartment fire on Fisk Street. March 3,...
Green Bay firefighters credit closed bedroom door for saving lives

Latest News

State Tournament preview: Kimberly & Xavier
State Tournament previews: Kimberly and Xavier
State Tournament preview: Kimberly & Xavier
State Tournament preview: Kimberly & Xavier
High school football field
State budget proposal would help schools drop race-based mascots
The Knights are making their 5th trip to state
State Tournament preview: Lourdes Academy