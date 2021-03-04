Advertisement

Lifest returns to Oshkosh in 2021

(WBAY photo)
(WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Another sign summer might look closer to normal: Organizers of Lifest say the Christian music festival will go on this July in Oshkosh.

Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Appleton-based Life Promotions says it’s working with Winnebago County and the City of Oshkosh to make sure safety measures are in place for vendors and people attending the festival. Organizers say Lifest typically attracts more than 25,000 people a day.

The four-day Lifest kicks off July 8 at Sunnyview Expo Center. Tickets are on sale now at https://lifest.com/oshkosh.

Organizers say they’re still working on acts but they already include Newsboys, Crowder, Matt Maher, Skillet, Matthew West and Zach Williams.

We’re told camping is also available during the festival.

Lifest has put on concerts at Sunnyview Expo Center since 1999.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matzke Family
Donations needed for UTV on Chambers Island, vehicle to honor late daughter of De Pere Fire Chief
Wisconsin passes 1.5 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence
Police were called to the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road Tuesday evening for a report of an armed...
Green Bay Police investigating robbery, public’s help needed in identifying man
Suring man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Green Bay and Oneida Nation agreement
Green Bay, Oneida Nation sign cooperative agreement
Judge denies plea withdrawal request for crash killing 3 Girl Scouts, scout mother
Artist's concept of the EPIC Event Center entrance on Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon
New concert venue opens in Ashwaubenon in April
Prevea Health president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai smiles describing the three COVID-19 vaccines on...
Dr. Rai answers: “How can I spread COVID after I’m vaccinated when I’m 95 percent safe?”