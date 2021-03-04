Lifest returns to Oshkosh in 2021

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Another sign summer might look closer to normal: Organizers of Lifest say the Christian music festival will go on this July in Oshkosh.

Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Appleton-based Life Promotions says it’s working with Winnebago County and the City of Oshkosh to make sure safety measures are in place for vendors and people attending the festival. Organizers say Lifest typically attracts more than 25,000 people a day.

The four-day Lifest kicks off July 8 at Sunnyview Expo Center. Tickets are on sale now at https://lifest.com/oshkosh.

Organizers say they’re still working on acts but they already include Newsboys, Crowder, Matt Maher, Skillet, Matthew West and Zach Williams.

We’re told camping is also available during the festival.

Lifest has put on concerts at Sunnyview Expo Center since 1999.

