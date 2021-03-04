Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Kimberly sailor honored with GEICO Military Service Award

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kimberly native serving in the U.S. Navy received the very competitive GEICO Military Service Award. Only six of these awards are given each year -- one for each military branch and the National Guard.

Petty Officer 1st Class Todd Verhagen, a Navy diver assigned to a Naval Submarine Support Facility (NSSF) was recognized for his work both as a service member and a citizen:

  • He teaches sailors about hyperbaric safety and the prevention, detection and suppression of fires on naval vessels
  • He’s volunteered for fire departments in every location he’s served, including more than 200 hours to the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department near the Naval Submarine Support Facility
  • He also teaches civilians at local hardware stores about fire safety and the importance of having smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in their homes.

Verhagen found time to talk with Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30 about the recognition and his service.

