Green Bay, Oneida Nation sign cooperative agreement

Green Bay and Oneida Nation agreement
Green Bay and Oneida Nation agreement(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Pen was put to paper Thursday morning to sign a cooperative governance agreement between the Oneida Nation and the City of Green Bay.

The official documents were signed by Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich at the Green Bay Botanical Gardens.

The document outlines fees the tribe will pay the city to provide services such as garbage collection and street repair and maintenance on reservation lands that overlap the city limits.

It also allows the tribe to identify tribal lands within the city to be put back into federal trust.

“Our good governance agreement with the City of Green Bay is a step toward strengthening our ability to work together and provide a broader spectrum of services and projects that will be available to both the Oneida and the citizens of Green Bay,” Chairman Hill said.

The Oneida Business Committee and the Green Bay City Council both approved the 10-year agreement Tuesday in separate meetings.

This is the first intergovernmental agreement between the two sides in 5 years.

You can read the agreement here.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

