COVID-19 precautions ignored at state Capitol hearing on public health emergencies

Crowded meeting room at an Assembly hearing in the state Capitol on March 3, 2021
Crowded meeting room at an Assembly hearing in the state Capitol on March 3, 2021
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Dozens of people ignoring coronavirus protocols filled a state Capitol room for a hearing on legislation to limit the government’s response to public health emergencies.

The Assembly Committee on Constitution and Ethics hearing did not require mask-wearing, and those who filled the room did not wear masks or socially distance themselves Wednesday, ignoring the advice of public health officials who say face coverings will limit the spread of COVID-19.

Lawmakers have been at odds about mask-wearing in committee hearings, with many Republican lawmakers choosing not to do so.

