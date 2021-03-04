BACK TO SOME NORMAL MARCH WEATHER

Have you noticed it’s a little colder this morning? We’re getting a brisk north-northeast wind rotating around Canadian high pressure. With that breeze, it’s going to be seasonably cold today with highs in the 30s. Although, you should expect wind chills to be in the teens and 20s, so grab your heavier coat.

Some puffy clouds are possible today, especially closer to the Upper Michigan border. Otherwise, similar to yesterday, we will see more sunshine. As high pressure hangs around in the region through the weekend, we’ll have a string of sunny, dry days ahead.

Changes arrive next week... With a breezy south wind, spring-like temperatures will return to Wisconsin. Highs will go from the 40s this weekend, to the 50s next work week. Some folks might even get close to 60° on Tuesday! Along with the warmer weather, will be an increasing chance of overdue rain heading into Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NW/N 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold and calm. LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Cool and dry. HIGH: 42 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Milder, but breezy late. HIGH: 46 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Quite mild. HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm for March, but breezy. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 59 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Mild and windy. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.