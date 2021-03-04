Advertisement

BACK TO SOME NORMAL MARCH WEATHER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Have you noticed it’s a little colder this morning? We’re getting a brisk north-northeast wind rotating around Canadian high pressure. With that breeze, it’s going to be seasonably cold today with highs in the 30s. Although, you should expect wind chills to be in the teens and 20s, so grab your heavier coat.

Some puffy clouds are possible today, especially closer to the Upper Michigan border. Otherwise, similar to yesterday, we will see more sunshine. As high pressure hangs around in the region through the weekend, we’ll have a string of sunny, dry days ahead.

Changes arrive next week... With a breezy south wind, spring-like temperatures will return to Wisconsin. Highs will go from the 40s this weekend, to the 50s next work week. Some folks might even get close to 60° on Tuesday! Along with the warmer weather, will be an increasing chance of overdue rain heading into Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NW/N 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold and calm. LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Cool and dry. HIGH: 42 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Milder, but breezy late. HIGH: 46 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Quite mild. HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm for March, but breezy. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 59 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Mild and windy. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin passes 1.5 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine
Police were called to the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road Tuesday evening for a report of an armed...
Green Bay Police investigating robbery, public’s help needed in identifying man
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence
Matzke Family
Donations needed for UTV on Chambers Island, vehicle to honor late daughter of De Pere Fire Chief
Green Bay Metro fire crews rescued four people from an apartment fire on Fisk Street. March 3,...
Green Bay firefighters credit closed bedroom door for saving lives

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Cooler but sunny day expected Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Cooler but sunny day expected Thursday
Temperatures will be near average Wednesday night.
First Alert Forecast: Average temperatures in store for us Wednesday night, calm weather continues
U.S. weather map from January 6, 2021, displays high and low pressure systems across the country
WEATHER DISCUSSION: Wisconsin in the spin cycle
First Alert Weather computer model predictions for a Canadian cold front
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One cooler day then warmer weather