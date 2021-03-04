BACK TO SOME NORMAL MARCH WEATHER

Some puffy clouds are possible today, especially closer to the Upper Michigan border and Lakeshore. Otherwise, similar to yesterday, we will see more sunshine. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the low to mid 30s for most. As high pressure hangs around in the region through the weekend, we’ll have a string of sunny, dry days ahead.

Changes arrive next week... With a breezy south wind, spring-like temperatures will return to Wisconsin. Highs will go from the 40s this weekend, to the 50s next work week. Along with the warmer weather, will be an increasing chance of overdue rain heading into Wednesday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold and calm. LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 41 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Cool and dry. HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Sunshine. Milder, but breezy late. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Quite mild. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm for March, but breezy. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Mild and windy. HIGH: 55

