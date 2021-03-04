Advertisement

BACK TO SOME NORMAL MARCH WEATHER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some puffy clouds are possible today, especially closer to the Upper Michigan border and Lakeshore. Otherwise, similar to yesterday, we will see more sunshine. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the low to mid 30s for most. As high pressure hangs around in the region through the weekend, we’ll have a string of sunny, dry days ahead.

Changes arrive next week... With a breezy south wind, spring-like temperatures will return to Wisconsin. Highs will go from the 40s this weekend, to the 50s next work week. Along with the warmer weather, will be an increasing chance of overdue rain heading into Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold and calm. LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 41 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Cool and dry. HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Sunshine. Milder, but breezy late. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Quite mild. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm for March, but breezy. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Mild and windy. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matzke Family
Donations needed for UTV on Chambers Island, vehicle to honor late daughter of De Pere Fire Chief
Wisconsin passes 1.5 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence
Police were called to the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road Tuesday evening for a report of an armed...
Green Bay Police investigating robbery, public’s help needed in identifying man
Suring man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Seasonable today, warmer tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Seasonable today, warmer tomorrow
First Alert Weather
BACK TO SOME NORMAL MARCH WEATHER
First Alert Forecast: Cooler but sunny day expected Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Cooler but sunny day expected Thursday
Temperatures will be near average Wednesday night.
First Alert Forecast: Average temperatures in store for us Wednesday night, calm weather continues