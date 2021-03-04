Average of new coronavirus cases falls to 8-month low even as positive tests rise for 3rd day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin saw new coronavirus cases rise significantly for a third straight day, but the 7-day average shows the trend of new cases is the lowest since July 3.

The Department of Health Services reported 677 new cases, the most since Saturday’s count of 689. That’s 138 more cases than Wednesday, and more than twice as many cases as Tuesday. But let’s give those numbers more context.

The state received 4,826 results for people being tested for the coronavirus for the first time or testing positive for the first time. That’s 1,000 more tests than Wednesday, and twice as many test results as Tuesday. The positivity rate -- that is, the percentage of tests that came back positive -- was similar: 13.42% on Tuesday, 14.09% on Wednesday, 14.03% of tests on Thursday.

When you look at ALL of the test results, including people tested multiple times, the positivity rate is much lower. The 7-day average is 2.5% on Wednesday. That climbed slightly from 2.4% the day before. This metric is always at least a day behind and the numbers are preliminary because some negative tests are still under review.

Wisconsin reported fewer deaths Thursday than the past two days. Twelve deaths were added to COVID-19′s death toll, which is now 6,470 people. The state is averaging 11 deaths per day, the lowest 7-day average since October 8. A week ago, that average had risen to 23 deaths a day.

County by county case and death figures are listed later in this article.

Health officials emphasize the importance of continuing the safe practices of wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing. In a health briefing Thursday afternoon, they begged people to wait at least two more months before letting their guard down, waiting until more people get vaccinated and the weather improves so more social events can be outdoors.

Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says there are now 19 confirmed cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, which is a more contagious mutation of the virus. She cautions 19 is a conservative number because a small fraction of coronavirus cases are tested to see if it’s one of the variants.

VACCINATIONS

The state is about to pass 1 million Wisconsinites getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Thursday the DHS reported 986,387 people received at least one dose since vaccinations began. That’s 34,886 more than the state reported Wednesday. We’re 14,000 shy of a million, while the state is averaging 20,061 “shots in the arm” per day over the last 7 days. Keep in mind that these numbers are a day or two behind as vaccinators’ reports are still coming in, so we may have already passed that milestone.

Already, more than 1 in 6 people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of vaccine. As we reported Wednesday, more than 1.5 million shots have been administered.

Almost 550,000 people (548,343) have completed the two-dose regimen. We could see the number of people inoculated jump when the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is delivered to Wisconsin next week and distributed to educators.

Daily reports already show a sharp rise in people getting their first dose of a vaccine, because more doses are available or because more people became eligible for the vaccine on Monday, or both. Here are the percentages of each age population receiving the vaccine and the change in the numbers since Wednesday:

Age group % of age group

receiving at least 1 shot % of age group

fully vaccinated 16-17 0.7% (+0.1) 0.4% (no change) 18-24 5.8% (+0.2) 3.9% (+0.1) 25-34 10.4% (+0.4) 7.6% (+0.1) 35-44 12.6% (+0.6) 9.0% (+0.1) 45-54 12.4% (+0.6) 8.6% (+0.1) 55-64 12.8% (+0.6) 8.3% (+0.2) 65 and up 58.3% (+1.7) 27.2% (+1.9) WI population 16.9% (+0.6) 9.4% (+0.4)

Wisconsin is on pace this week to have more people inoculated against COVID-19 than tested positive for the virus that causes it. However, health officials remind people the vaccine protects you from the coronavirus developing into COVID-19 or lessens the symptoms of the disease but you could still be a carrier. For this and other reasons, health experts aren’t sure when we’ll achieve herd immunity from the coronavirus (see related story).

CLICK HERE CLICK HERE for the Action 2 News guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 51 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24-hour period. The hospitalization rate for COVID-19 rose to 4.7% of all cases Wednesday. To date, 26,330 people have been hospitalized at some point for serious symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

However, current hospitalizations are the lowest we’ve ever recorded, with our data going back to August 1, 2020. Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 267 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Wednesday, with 69 in ICU. The next-lowest daily hospitalization report we found was 268 hospitalized on August 29, 2020. We expect updated hospitalization figures from the WHA later Thursday afternoon.

Locally, there are 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Fox Valley region, with 3 in ICU. That’s one more patient in ICU than Tuesday but the same number of patients overall.

In the Northeast region, 39 patients are being treated, including 10 in ICU. That’s 4 more patients overall but the same number in ICU as Tuesday.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 294 ICU beds (20.1%) and 2,101 of all medical beds (18.8%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- were open in the state’s 134 hospitals on Wednesday.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals didn’t have any ICU beds available among them in Wednesday’s WHA report. There were 85 of all other types of medical beds open (10.0%) open for the eight counties they serve.

In the Northeast region, the 10 hospitals have 35 ICU beds (16.9%) and 188 of all medical beds (19.7%) available.

These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19, and because a bed is open or available doesn’t mean a hospital can put a patient in it if there isn’t enough staffing, including doctors, nurses and food services.

MORE VACCINE INFORMATION

Free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties are available to residents of those counties. Find details about transportation options and more in our guide to vaccination clinics and vaccinators (CLICK HERE).

The state says its allocation of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be directed to educators, since vaccinating teachers and staff with one shot will cause less disruption to the school schedule. Officials don’t know when the state will get more of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the initial shipment of 47,000 doses, because every dose that was manufactured so far is being distributed.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES IN PROGRESS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,583 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,174 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,393 cases (+24) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,066 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,251 cases (+32) (224 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,320 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,208 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,484 cases (+5) (43 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,057 cases (+5) (93 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 3,158 cases (57 deaths)

Columbia – 5,052 cases (+7) (53 deaths) (+1)

Crawford – 1,667 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 40,641 (+64) (273 deaths)

Dodge – 11,442 cases (+12) (155 deaths)

Door – 2,423 cases (+4) (20 deaths)

Douglas – 3,640 cases (+4) (26 deaths)

Dunn – 4,276 cases (+7) (28 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,033 cases (+15) (105 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 434 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,019 cases (+24) (96 deaths)

Forest - 924 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,660 cases (+3) (81 deaths) (+1)

Green – 3,170 cases (+18) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,519 cases (18 deaths) (cases revised -6 by state)

Iowa - 1,863 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Iron - 546 cases (+1) (21 deaths) (+1)

Jackson - 2,580 cases (+5) (23 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,882 cases (111 deaths)

Juneau - 2,995 cases (+6) (19 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,876 cases (+22) (300 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,414 cases (28 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,268 cases (+22) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,459 cases (7 deaths) (cases revised -4 by state)

Langlade - 1,934 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,915 cases (+3) (58 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,246 cases (+4) (63 deaths)

Marathon – 13,668 cases (cases revised -30 by state) (181 deaths) (+5)

Marinette - 3,962 cases (+2) (63 deaths)

Marquette – 1,307 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 795 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 98,398 (+79) (1,244 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,325 cases (+3) (31 deaths)

Oconto – 4,271 cases (+3) (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,396 cases (+8) (69 deaths) (+2)

Outagamie – 19,316 cases (+18) (197 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 7,636 cases (78 deaths) (cases revised -8 by state)

Pepin – 806 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,488 cases (+5) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,936 cases (+4) (44 deaths)

Portage – 6,483 cases (+1) (64 deaths)

Price – 1,162 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,389 cases (+22) (323 deaths) (+2)

Richland - 1,288 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,431 cases (+9) (159 deaths)

Rusk - 1,257 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,297 cases (+4) (42 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,521 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Shawano – 4,596 cases (+1) (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,930 cases (+15) (131 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,415 cases (+14) (43 deaths)

Taylor - 1,784 cases (21 deaths) (cases revised -14 by state)

Trempealeau – 3,400 cases (+2) (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,833 cases (+1) (37 deaths) (+1)

Vilas - 2,144 cases (+3) (36 deaths)

Walworth – 8,859 cases (+9) (129 deaths)

Washburn – 1,296 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,791 cases (+17) (135 deaths)

Waukesha – 40,763 cases (+67) (484 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,774 cases (+1) (112 deaths)

Waushara – 2,099 cases (31 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,074 cases (+11) (183 deaths)

Wood – 6,669 cases (+3) (74 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 278 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 507 cases (32 deaths)

Chippewa - 729 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Delta – 2,671 cases (+4) (65 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,133 cases (+2) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 936 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Houghton – 2,139 cases (+4) (32 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Iron – 866 cases (40 deaths)

Keweenaw – 115 cases (1 death)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 292 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,466 cases (+3) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,617 cases (+0) (36 deaths) (+1)

Ontonagon – 359 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 230 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

