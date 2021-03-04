Advertisement

AP source: Bradley agrees to $24M, 2-year deal with Brewers

FILE - Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by...
FILE - Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez during the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park in Boston, in this Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, file photo.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free-agent outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is joining the Milwaukee Brewers, agreeing to the parameters of a $24 million, two-year contract.

Bradley would have the right to opt out after one year and $13 million, allowing him to become a free agent after after this season.

Bradley turns 31 on April 19 and is regarded as a  top defensive center fielder.

He had spent his entire career in Boston and batted .283 with seven homers and 22 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

