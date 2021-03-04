Advertisement

Aerial enforcement planned to crack down on speeding motorists Thursday in Brown County

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Wisconsin State Patrol will be using aircraft and ground-based troopers to enforce speed limits, as well as other traffic laws, this Thursday in part of Brown County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), an aerial enforcement mission is planned for I-43 in Brown County on March 4.

Authorities say they’ll be using a timing device, called a Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder (VASCAR for short), as well as highway markings to determine vehicle speeds.

When pilots find speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they’ll then contact ground-based units to pull the vehicle over.

If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, ground-based units will be used to enforce traffic laws.

WisDOT says excessive speed contributed to a large number of fatal crashes in 2020. According to the agency’s preliminary data, there were 599 people killed in crashes across the state last year.

State officials say most State Patrol aerial missions are possible through federal funds specifically designated for the support of traffic law enforcement. Before enforcement initiatives are done, the State Patrol analyzes data on traffic citations, crash reports and other information to identify highway corridors to be used for the initiatives.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports 324 new cases, 28 COVID-19 deaths
Surveillance video shows CZ's Bushville Lanes being burglarized during the early morning hours...
Two arrested for alleged involvement in business burglaries
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Police were called to the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road Tuesday evening for a report of an armed...
Green Bay Police investigating robbery, public’s help needed in identifying man

Latest News

Camera at the Neenah Police Department
Neenah police spending nearly $30,000 to upgrade cameras
Donations needed for UTV honoring late daughter of De Pere Fire Chief on Chambers Island
Donations needed for UTV honoring late daughter of De Pere Fire Chief on Chambers Island
A safe return to youth sports
A safe return to youth sports
Bonduel School Staff get vaccinated
Bonduel School Staff get vaccinated