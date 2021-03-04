Aerial enforcement planned to crack down on speeding motorists Thursday in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Wisconsin State Patrol will be using aircraft and ground-based troopers to enforce speed limits, as well as other traffic laws, this Thursday in part of Brown County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), an aerial enforcement mission is planned for I-43 in Brown County on March 4.

Authorities say they’ll be using a timing device, called a Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder (VASCAR for short), as well as highway markings to determine vehicle speeds.

When pilots find speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they’ll then contact ground-based units to pull the vehicle over.

If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, ground-based units will be used to enforce traffic laws.

WisDOT says excessive speed contributed to a large number of fatal crashes in 2020. According to the agency’s preliminary data, there were 599 people killed in crashes across the state last year.

State officials say most State Patrol aerial missions are possible through federal funds specifically designated for the support of traffic law enforcement. Before enforcement initiatives are done, the State Patrol analyzes data on traffic citations, crash reports and other information to identify highway corridors to be used for the initiatives.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.