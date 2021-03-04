A VERY NICE FORECAST

Just a few passing clouds overnight with very little wind. Low temperatures will drop mostly into the teens. Friday brings a nice ending to the work week, plenty of sun with high temperatures into the lower 40s.

Onto the weekend... It will be very nice! Plenty of sun returns both days. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. Sunday will bring more wind than Saturday.

The warmest weather will arrive for the first half of the new work week. Temperatures in the 50s will be widespread and it will be a breezy period. There is an iffy chance of showers later Tuesday...Wednesday looks like a much better chance of rain. There may even be a rumble of thunder somewhere! As this rain making system pulls away Thursday, colder air is dragged back into the area. During this transition, some snow is possible mainly north. There is much uncertainty with the Wednesday into Thursday time period, so keep checking back for more updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: NW-W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold and calm. LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 42 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Cool and dry. HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Sunshine. Milder, but breezy late. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Quite mild. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm for March, but breezy. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Mild and windy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Windy and cooler with left over rain. Some snow northwest? HIGH: 44

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.