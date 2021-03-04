3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Free service gives lifelike movement to old photos

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - To some, the technology is cool. To others, it’s creepy.

Technology is always improving and doing some pretty remarkable things. Brad Spakowitz looks at artificial intelligence that’s making old photographs come to life.

A free service from MyHeritage.com, called Deep Nostalgia, lets you upload old photographs. Suddenly, historical figures or your grand-grandmother are blinking, smiling and looking around. Check out several examples in the video.

