Wisconsin passes 1.5 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin reports it’s passed 1.5 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine exactly 80 days since vaccinations started in the state.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 1,507,834 doses have been administered: 1,480,260 to Wisconsin residents and 27,574 to non-residents, such as people who work in health care in Wisconsin but live in other states or residents of neighboring states going to Wisconsin clinics.

Counting only Wisconsin residents, more than half a million (524,908) are completely vaccinated. That’s 9% of the state’s population and includes 1 in 4 adults 65 or older (25.3%). A look at all age groups:

Age group % of age group

receiving at least 1 shot % of age group

fully vaccinated 16-17 0.6% 0.4% 18-24 5.6% 3.8% 25-34 10.0% 7.5% 35-44 12.0% 8.9% 45-54 11.8% 8.5% 55-64 12.2% 8.1% 65 and up 56.6% 25.3% WI population 16.3% 9.0%

None of the COVID-19 vaccines are approved for children under 16, who make up about 20% of the state’s population.

Wisconsin is on pace this week to have more people inoculated against COVID-19 than tested positive for the virus that causes it. However, health officials remind people the vaccine protects you from the coronavirus developing into COVID-19 or lessens the symptoms of the disease but you could still be a carrier. For this and other reasons, health experts aren’t sure when we’ll achieve herd immunity from the coronavirus (see related story).

New coronavirus cases and deaths continued to trend downward Wednesday. The DHS reported 539 new cases, which is in line with the 7-day average that’s fallen to 546, the lowest average since the 4th of July when cases were starting a summer surge. The 539 positive tests were out of 3,826 results for people being tested or testing positive for the first time. If you look at all tests, including people tested multiple times, the positivity rate climbed from 2.1% to 2.4% based on the latest preliminary numbers, but we’re still looking at a positivity rate similar to where we were last March.

Wisconsin also recorded 18 more COVID-19 deaths, compared to 28 added Tuesday. The death toll is up to 6,458, which is 1.14% of all known cases, where the death rate’s been for 7 days now. The state is averaging 17 deaths a day, the lowest 7-day average since last week.

Deaths were reported in 12 counties: Brown, Chippewa, Columbia, Eau Claire, Grant, Iron, Marathon (5), Milwaukee, Oneida (2), Outagamie, Racine (2) and Vernon counties.

Positive tests came from 51 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Ten of them reported only 1 or 2 new cases.

County by county case and death figures are listed later in this article.

So far, 551,329 people, or 97.6% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus, are considered recovered. There are currently 7,185 active cases diagnosed in the past 30 days, which is 1.3% of all the cases going back 13 months.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The hospitalization rate for COVID-19 rose to 4.7% of all cases with 57 more people hospitalized in the past 24-hour period. There have now been 26,279 patients treated in hospitals at some point in the last year for serious symptoms caused by the coronavirus.

Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 271 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Tuesday, with 71 in ICU. We should get updated hospitalization figures from the WHA later Wednesday afternoon.

Locally, there are 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Fox Valley region, two more than Monday, with 2 in ICU, which is one less.

In the Northeast region, 35 patients are being treated, 3 more than Monday, including 10 in ICU, which is one less.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 325 ICU beds (22.2%) and 2,205 of all medical beds (19.7%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- were open in the state’s 134 hospitals on Tuesday.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals had 18 open ICU beds (17.3%) among them and 131 of all medical beds (15.4%) open for the eight counties they serve.

In the Northeast region, the 10 hospitals have 31 ICU beds (15.0%) and 203 of all medical beds (21.2%) available.

These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19, and because a bed is open or available doesn’t mean a hospital can put a patient in it if there isn’t enough staffing, including doctors, nurses and food services.

MORE VACCINE INFORMATION

The Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that pharmacies at Kroger supermarkets will receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The federal government is shipping 2,340 doses and the state is allocating 1,552 doses to Kroger stores (see related story). Kroger operates Pick ‘n Save, Roundy’s and Metro Market.

Free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties are available to residents of those counties. Find details about transportation options and more in our guide to vaccination clinics and vaccinators (CLICK HERE).

The Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that pharmacies at Kroger supermarkets will receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The federal government is shipping 2,340 doses and the state is allocating 1,552 doses to Kroger stores (see related story). Kroger operates Pick ‘n Save, Roundy’s and Metro Market.

The state says its allocation of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be directed to educators, since vaccinating teachers and staff with one shot will cause less disruption to the school schedule. Officials don’t know when the state will get more of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the initial shipment of 47,000 doses, because every dose that was manufactured so far is being distributed.

WEDNESDAY COUNTY CASES AND DEATHS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,583 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,174 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,393 cases (+24) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,066 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,251 cases (+32) (224 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,320 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,208 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,484 cases (+5) (43 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,057 cases (+5) (93 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 3,158 cases (57 deaths)

Columbia – 5,052 cases (+7) (53 deaths) (+1)

Crawford – 1,667 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 40,641 (+64) (273 deaths)

Dodge – 11,442 cases (+12) (155 deaths)

Door – 2,423 cases (+4) (20 deaths)

Douglas – 3,640 cases (+4) (26 deaths)

Dunn – 4,276 cases (+7) (28 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,033 cases (+15) (105 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 434 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,019 cases (+24) (96 deaths)

Forest - 924 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,660 cases (+3) (81 deaths) (+1)

Green – 3,170 cases (+18) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,519 cases (18 deaths) (cases revised -6 by state)

Iowa - 1,863 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Iron - 546 cases (+1) (21 deaths) (+1)

Jackson - 2,580 cases (+5) (23 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,882 cases (111 deaths)

Juneau - 2,995 cases (+6) (19 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,876 cases (+22) (300 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,414 cases (28 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,268 cases (+22) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,459 cases (7 deaths) (cases revised -4 by state)

Langlade - 1,934 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,915 cases (+3) (58 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,246 cases (+4) (63 deaths)

Marathon – 13,668 cases (cases revised -30 by state) (181 deaths) (+5)

Marinette - 3,962 cases (+2) (63 deaths)

Marquette – 1,307 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 795 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 98,398 (+79) (1,244 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,325 cases (+3) (31 deaths)

Oconto – 4,271 cases (+3) (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,396 cases (+8) (69 deaths) (+2)

Outagamie – 19,316 cases (+18) (197 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 7,636 cases (78 deaths) (cases revised -8 by state)

Pepin – 806 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,488 cases (+5) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,936 cases (+4) (44 deaths)

Portage – 6,483 cases (+1) (64 deaths)

Price – 1,162 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,389 cases (+22) (323 deaths) (+2)

Richland - 1,288 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,431 cases (+9) (159 deaths)

Rusk - 1,257 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,297 cases (+4) (42 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,521 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Shawano – 4,596 cases (+1) (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,930 cases (+15) (131 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,415 cases (+14) (43 deaths)

Taylor - 1,784 cases (21 deaths) (cases revised -14 by state)

Trempealeau – 3,400 cases (+2) (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,833 cases (+1) (37 deaths) (+1)

Vilas - 2,144 cases (+3) (36 deaths)

Walworth – 8,859 cases (+9) (129 deaths)

Washburn – 1,296 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,791 cases (+17) (135 deaths)

Waukesha – 40,763 cases (+67) (484 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,774 cases (+1) (112 deaths)

Waushara – 2,099 cases (31 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,074 cases (+11) (183 deaths)

Wood – 6,669 cases (+3) (74 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 278 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 507 cases (32 deaths)

Chippewa - 726 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Delta – 2,667 cases (+3) (65 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,131 cases (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 935 cases (+7) (20 deaths)

Houghton – 2,135 cases (+2) (33 deaths)

Iron – 866 cases (40 deaths)

Keweenaw – 115 cases (1 death)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 292 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,463 cases (+1) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,617 cases (35 deaths)

Ontonagon – 358 cases (19 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 229 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

Nobody has a natural immunity to the coronavirus. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems. To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Wear a face mask in public

Stay at least six feet away from people from outside your household

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Don’t go to work if you feel sick

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and non-essential appointments

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.