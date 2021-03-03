Advertisement

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Wisconsin in the spin cycle

By WBAY news staff and David Ernst
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This writer remembers when George Graphos referred to the “H” on his weather map as meaning “happy,” and suddenly there was an easy way to remember that high pressure systems -- indicated by that red “H” on the map -- bring sunnier weather (even if it isn’t warmer).

Wednesday, First Alert Weather meteorologist David Ernst tackled how high pressure and low pressure systems spin, and why they spin the way they do. The roundness of the Earth is only part of the equation.

