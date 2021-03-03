Two small children and two adults rescued during Green Bay fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Metro fire crews say they used ladders to rescue four people from a burning third floor apartment early Wednesday morning.

Action 2 News This Morning brought you live coverage as firefighters worked at the scene.

Firefighters tell us the call came in just before 5:00 a.m. to an apartment building on S. Fisk Street, near Western Avenue. The first crews on scene could see heavy smoke and people hanging out of a third floor window.

Firefighters say they raised ladders to the window and rescued two adults and two small children. All four were taken to a hospital, but are expected to survive.

Once the people were safe, firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Although there is heavy damage to the apartment, firefighters say the people survived because they had their bedroom doors closed.

