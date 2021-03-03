Advertisement

SLIGHTLY COOLER ON THURSDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A weak cold front is moving through Wisconsin, but skies will stay mainly clear tonight. Northern areas may deal with a bit more cloud cover, but any clouds will thin tonight as high pressure builds in from Canada. That will turn temperatures a little cooler for Thursday.

We’ll begin the morning with readings in the teens NORTH and lower 20s elsewhere. Winds will be less than 10 mph out of the north-northeast. That should limit afternoon highs to the middle 30s. But, skies will be mostly sunny through the day.

Temperatures will trend milder in the extended forecast. Friday looks quiet with mostly sunny skies. Morning lows will still be near 20°, but highs should get back into the lower half of the 40s. Saturday will be similar with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Look for clouds to increase Sunday with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

Our weather looks to turn milder and a bit unsettled early next week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday with a stray sprinkle possible. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Those 50s should continue into the middle of the week; as will a breezy wind. Skies turn mostly cloudy on Tuesday as our next weathermaker approaches. It will bring a more widespread chance of rain into the area late Tuesday or on Wednesday. It’s still preliminary, but rain totals should be in the 0.25″ to 0.5″ range. Temperatures will also cool down for the latter half of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NNE 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NNW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainy clear and a bit colder. LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny... slightly cooler, but seasonable. HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Sunny, slightly cooler, and dry. HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Early sunshine with clouds increasing through the day. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Mild, but breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray sprinkle? HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Turning mostly cloudy with rain showers developing. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Breezy. HIGH: 53

