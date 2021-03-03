Michigan expands COVID-19 vaccine to 50 and up on March 22, and special needs even sooner

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan says all people age 50 to 64 can start getting COVID-19 vaccinations on March 22, while those in that group with medical conditions can begin being immunized next week.

It’s the largest expansion of eligibility since January, when state officials allowed vaccinations of seniors 65 and older and front-line workers.

The announcement Wednesday came a day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough vaccine for all adults by the end of May, two months earlier than expected.

Also Monday, caregiver family members who care for children with special health needs can be vaccinated.

