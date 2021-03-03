Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac County disappearance is on FBI’s radar

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - James Ruland disappeared on October 26, 1995. Twenty-five-and-a-half years later, it’s caught the attention of the FBI.

Last month, the FBI added Ruland to its website for unsolved missing persons cases and issued a ViCAP alert to law enforcement agencies around the country, which Fond du Lac County investigators say gives the search “thousands of eyeballs.” The FBI explains ViCAP, which stands for Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, “is designed to collect and analyze information about homicides, sexual assaults, missing persons and other violent crimes involving unidentified human remains.”

Action 2 News talked with Lt. Chris Randall and Detective Nate Lamotte of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office about this case.

Ruland’s family has offered a $15,000 reward for information. For more information about his disappearance, see this related article.

