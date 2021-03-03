Green Bay Police investigating robbery, public’s help needed in identifying man

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking for your help in identifying a person while they investigate an armed robbery.

According to police, officers were called to the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road for a report of an armed robbery just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they’re looking to identify a person, described as a black male wearing a “distinct jacket” made by the company Akoo.

Officers didn’t specifically say if the person they’re looking to identify is the suspect, a person of interest, or a bystander.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208 and use reference number 21-210304, or submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867.

Police didn’t say if anyone was injured during the reported incident. They also didn’t say how much, or if any, money was taken.

No other details were immediately provided.

Green Bay Police say an armed robber was wearing a distinct looking jacket similar to this one Tuesday evening. (Green Bay Police Department)

Police were called to the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road Tuesday evening for a report of an armed robbery. The suspect was wearing a jacket police are calling "very distinct." (Green Bay Police Department)

