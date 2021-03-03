Fire damages Green Bay home undergoing remodel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters say no one was injured during a fire Wednesday afternoon at a Green Bay home.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 800 block of S. Fisk Street shortly after 2 p.m. for a report of a fire in the wall of a home.

When they arrived, firefighters say they smoke coming from the back of a home, and after entering, they found fire win the wall of the stairwell.

The flames were quickly extinguished.

Fire officials say the home is in the process of being remodeled, and the fire is still being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Although damage is estimated at $10,000, officials say no occupants have been displaced.

