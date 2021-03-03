Advertisement

Fire damages Green Bay home undergoing remodel

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters say no one was injured during a fire Wednesday afternoon at a Green Bay home.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 800 block of S. Fisk Street shortly after 2 p.m. for a report of a fire in the wall of a home.

When they arrived, firefighters say they smoke coming from the back of a home, and after entering, they found fire win the wall of the stairwell.

The flames were quickly extinguished.

Fire officials say the home is in the process of being remodeled, and the fire is still being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Although damage is estimated at $10,000, officials say no occupants have been displaced.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports 324 new cases, 28 COVID-19 deaths
Surveillance video shows CZ's Bushville Lanes being burglarized during the early morning hours...
Two arrested for alleged involvement in business burglaries
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Police were called to the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road Tuesday evening for a report of an armed...
Green Bay Police investigating robbery, public’s help needed in identifying man

Latest News

Suring man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child
Matzke Family
Donations needed for UTV on Chambers Island, vehicle to honor late daughter of De Pere Fire Chief
James Ruland
INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac County disappearance is on FBI’s radar
First Alert Weather meteorologist David Ernst (left) discusses the motion of high and low...
WEATHER DISCUSSION: High and low pressure systems
Image from Action 2 News archive video interviewing James Ruland, who disappeared in 1995
INTERVIEW: The search for James Ruland