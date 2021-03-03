COOL AND NOT AS WINDY TODAY

A weak cool front is sliding southward from Upper Michigan into Wisconsin. As it arrives, a much lighter north-northwest wind will blow today. Temperatures will level off in the lower-half of the 40s this afternoon. It’s comfortably cool for early March, and yet still milder than average for this time of year.

Sunshine will mix with some clouds into this afternoon. There’s a TINY chance of a few sprinkles or flurries late today, but odds are in favor of a dry day. Patchy clouds will diminish this evening as high pressure begins to build in from Canada.

Looking ahead, the forecast looks very dry... There might be a few light showers early next week. Otherwise, we’ll get highs in the 30s tomorrow, with more 40s into the weekend. It looks like highs in the 50s will have to wait until early next work week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/N 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: N/NE 5-10+ MPH

TODAY: Not as windy. Sunshine, mixed with mainly afternoon clouds. Maybe a late sprinkle or a flurry? HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Turning clear. A bit colder. LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and crisp. HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Not as cool. HIGH: 42 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool and dry. HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. A little milder. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Perhaps an early shower... Partly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild, but breezy. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 52

