Children returning to sports: Is it safe?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With spring just around the corner, it’s a time many children traditionally sign up to play sports.

And with most children now back to in-person learning, parents may be wondering if it’s safe for their child to return to sports.

A year into the pandemic, doctors say there are growing concerns about the mental and physical health of children.

“And there are multiple reasons for that, first of all, kids are isolated, they’re at home, they’re not with their peers, they’re not physically active, they don’t have the normal structure that they have had and that has resulted in increased depression and anxiety,” says Dr. Elena Petkovska, a pediatrician at Aurora Health Center in Marinette.

Dr. Petkovska says physical activity is key to helping resolve many of the growing issues she’s seen in children during the pandemic.

To help parents balance the risk of Covid versus their child playing sports, Dr. Petkovska says parents should consider whether the child or a family member has any health concern that would make contracting the virus more dangerous, and then, consider the sport itself.

“It really depends on which sport we’re talking about because it always goes back to transmission and looking into which factors minimize the transmission, we can that way pick which sports we should maybe go back to sooner than later and which ones we can look into later when we have Covid more under control,” says Dr. Petkovska.

She adds that individual sports are safer that those involving large groups, and outdoor sports are much safer than indoor ones.

She also stresses the importance of following Covid safety guidelines.

“If we still wear a mask, if we still try to maintain hygiene and clean all the surfaces and equipment between practice, those are the first one that would be recommended,” says Dr. Petkovska.

Finally, if your child has already had Covid, she advises to consult with your doctor first for clearance.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.