Bonduel school staff receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Teachers across Northeast Wisconsin area continue to get vaccinated after becoming eligible earlier this week. One local school district teamed up with its county health department to get staff vaccinated all in one day.

Wednesday was the first time the Shawano County Health Department held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. It finally received doses from the state and will starting holding public clinics twice a week moving forward.

According to County Health Officer Theresa Harmala, “We’re a very small health department, so we only have, there are only four of us in the office, so we wanted to make sure we had something sustainable because this was going to be for the long haul, so it’s going to be three to six months at least.”

The first group it’s working to vaccinate, before opening the clinic up to the general public, is educators. Staff, including teachers, aides, administrators and bus drivers from the Bonduel School District, received their first dose of a vaccine.

“We’ve been having conversations about this going back probably a month, so I feel like it’s going fantastically today, at least for me, and I think for most people they were in and they’re out and it’s gone extremely well,” says district Superintendent Joe Dawidziak.

The superintendent tells Action 2 News more than 60 staff members signed up to receive the vaccine, so the district ended up canceling classes for students. Thursday will be a virtual day in case anyone has lingering side effects from the vaccine.

Dawidziak adds, “it’s almost impossible to get coverage if you have five people out. And so the bulk of our staff is here and there’s just no other good way to do that. This is really the best way to do that.”

Bonduel students have been learning in-person since the fall, so the vaccination clinic for district staff has been a long time coming. “When you’ve spent a year working harder than you ever have, under situation where there is high tension constantly concerned if you’re going to get it are you going to spread it - to get us to this point is a bit of a relief,” says Dawidziak.

Bonduel staff will receive their second dose on March 31, when the district will once again cancel classes

