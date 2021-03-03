Advertisement

Blank: Normal fall semester at UW hinges on vaccinations

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s top leader says a normal fall semester will hinge on the pace of vaccinations for faculty, staff and students.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in remarks to the Wisconsin Counties Association’s annual Legislative Exchange meeting Wednesday that the university hopes to vaccinate all faculty and staff before the spring semester ends.

She said students who haven’t been vaccinated by the start of the fall semester will need to get vaccinated on campus.

She said if that happens the semester will look reasonably normal.

She didn’t elaborate.

UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas said Blank meant that any student who wants a vaccine should get an opportunity for a shot from the school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports 324 new cases, 28 COVID-19 deaths
Surveillance video shows CZ's Bushville Lanes being burglarized during the early morning hours...
Two arrested for alleged involvement in business burglaries
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Police were called to the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road Tuesday evening for a report of an armed...
Green Bay Police investigating robbery, public’s help needed in identifying man

Latest News

A year into the pandemic, doctors say children desperately need physical activity, but parents...
Children returning to sports: Is it safe?
Wisconsin passes 1.5 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine
Michigan expands COVID-19 vaccine to 50 and up on March 22, and special needs even sooner
Wisconsin Capitol
Republicans renew call for constitutional convention in Wisconsin