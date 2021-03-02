Wisconsin to get 47,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin will receive 47,000 doses next week of the newly approved coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, an amount Gov. Tony Evers calls a “game changer” in the state’s fight against COVID-19.

The news came the same day that teachers, child care workers, grocery store employees and others in a group of about 700,000 became eligible for the vaccine.

Under the increasing numbers, the state was urging people to check its vaccine availability map of local providers.

A new vaccine registry, only being used by a small number of local health departments but expected to grow in coming weeks, also officially launched Monday.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is going to be a game changer for our statewide response to COVID-19. One of the biggest hurdles we have faced is supply, and this will get more vaccine into Wisconsin. This vaccine also protects people and has been shown to prevent serious illness from the virus after just one dose, which makes it more accessible to Wisconsinites and reduces the burden on our vaccine providers.”

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is held to the same high safety standards by the FDA as the other authorized COVID-19 vaccines. The trials show it is very effective at protecting people against being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19. We strongly encourage you to take whichever vaccine you are offered when it is your turn. Vaccinations are some of the best tools we have to overcome this virus. And just one year ago, we would have been astonished and thrilled to know that we would have three effective and safe vaccines available to us.”

