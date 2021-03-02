Advertisement

Wisconsin bills seek to ban transgender athletes

(KKTV)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Transgender athletes would be banned from participating in girls’ and women’s sports in Wisconsin from kindergarten through college under bills introduced by Republican lawmakers.

The proposals unveiled Tuesday come as more than a dozen other states consider similar measures.

The Wisconsin proposal faces an almost certain veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers should it pass the Republican-controlled Legislature. Republican sponsor Rep. Barb Dittrich says Evers would be a sexist if he doesn’t support her proposals.

Opponents say such proposals violate Title IX of federal education law prohibiting sex discrimination. Under the bills, transgender girls would be barred from girl sports in kindergarten through 12th grade and in women’s collegiate sports.

