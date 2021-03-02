Advertisement

Watch Wisconsin move up the rankings for vaccination rate

The Badger State fell as low as 3rd from last.
Wisconsin's ranking for vaccination rate on Feb. 17, 2021.
Wisconsin's ranking for vaccination rate on Feb. 17, 2021.(WMTV via Flourish)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a relatively slow start, Wisconsin has soared up the list of states with the highest percentage of its population receiving at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

On Jan. 12, the Badger State sat just outside of the bottom 10 for vaccinations and proceeded to fall from there. A week later, it had dropped into the basement, with only four states with a lower percentage than Wisconsin.

Approximately two weeks later, only Idaho and Alabama were faring worse.

From there though, things started getting better. By the end of the month, the state had climbed out of the cellar and never looked back. The big jump came starting Feb. 5, when Wisconsin slotted in at 31st out the 50 states, plus D.C.

Two days later, it was up to 17th in the nation. By Valentine’s Day a week later, it was up to 12th and has remained in the top 15 ever since.

