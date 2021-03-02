Two arrested for alleged involvement in business burglaries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says two people are in custody after a multi-jurisdiction investigation into a number of business burglaries in eastern Wisconsin.

Authorities say the burglaries happened from December 2020 to January 2021, and among the businesses hit was CZ’s Bushville Lanes, a bowling alley in Brown County.

The Sheriff’s Office says during the investigation, 35-year-old Andrew Krombholz and 43-year-old Jeremy Wondrachek were identified as persons of interest.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, recovered evidence was used to link both Krombholz and Wondrachek to the CZ’s Bushville Lanes burglary, which happened during the early morning hours on January 3.

Authorities didn’t immediately specify when Krombholz and Wondrachek were arrested.

As Action 2 News previously reported, two people cut the phone lines and forced their way into the bowling alley around 2 a.m. that day.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects broke into gaming machines and used power tools to get into an ATM, and also caused extensive damage.

Authorities say the people who broke in caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage, and stole an undisclosed amount of US Currency.

Online court records show Wondrachek has an open case for burglary in Waukesha County court, and previously spent 10 years in prison for multiple burglary convictions in Dane and Dodge Counties in 2007. He was also labeled a “habitual criminal” on theft of movable property charges in 2001 after multiple convictions for crimes in the 1990′s.

Meanwhile, other court records show Krombholz has burglary convictions in Forest and Oneida Counties. An Oneida County judge sentenced Krombholz to three years in prison and five years of extended supervision in 2011, and there were other burglary charges in 2010 stemming from Marathon and Lincoln Counties.

