Town Board tables decision to issue conditional use permit for Ledgeview Farm manure pit

GLENMORE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Glenmore Town Board tabled a decision Monday night to grant a conditional use permit for Ledgeview Farms to build a 20,000,000 gallon manure pit.

The pit would be located on the corner of Pine Grove Road and Glenmore Road, which borders the towns of Ledgeview and Glenmore.

Board members decided to table the issue after citing 16 violations by the Department of Justice, and four of those still need to be resolved.

Many neighbors in the area attended Monday night’s meeting to voice their opinions regarding the construction of the pit, as well as a feed pad, which would store food for livestock.

Those who spoke in favor of allowing Ledgeview Farms build a pit cited that this is an agricultural town, and that farming is a way life.

Others spoke against the pit, saying they were concerned about groundwater contamination, as well as the number of issues the farm has been cited for in the past.

The lawyer for the Town of Glenmore asked about pending litigation in the Town of Ledgeview regarding the number of animals currently at the farm, and how that could impact operations in Glenmore in the future.

They also questioned the number of violations cited by the Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency, which mainly relate to storm water runoff.

Those representing Ledgeview Farm say the pit would allow the farm to come into compliance, and detailed how the pit would catch runoff.

“The design is such that any runoff, any precipitation runoff... will drain directly into the manure pit,” said Jennifer Keunning, MS of Ledgeview Farms.

Action 2 News first reported in 2019 that the DNR and the Brown County Health Department had worked with the farm after reports of toxic chemicals leaked from a feed storage area into a nearby creek.

RELATED: DNR warns of potentially toxic liquid discharge in Town of Ledgeview

RELATED: DNR: Ledgeview farm makes changes after potentially toxic discharge

The Town of Ledgeview has denied the farm two conditional use permits since 2017, citing non-compliance with state law and town ordinances.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.