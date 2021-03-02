QUIET WEATHER AHEAD...

After a gusty day, less wind ahead for tonight. Skies will turn partly cloudy with lows mostly in the 20s. Wednesday will bring less sun than Tuesday, but still SOME sun mixed with clouds. There is a VERY SMALL chance of a few spotty sprinkles or flurries. High temperatures will warm mostly into the lower 40s.

A string of fine weather follows thereafter... Despite a bit of a cool down Thursday (30s), more 40s return Friday and Saturday. We should be around 50 Sunday... And low 50s Monday and Tuesday of next week. During that time period shower chances start to appear - Especially later Tuesday.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NW BEC NE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Wind weakens. Clouds increase... late flurries NORTH. LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Stray morning flakes with a mix of sun and clouds. Not as windy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Slightly colder with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and still mild. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Turning cloudy. Mild, but breezy. Spotty PM showers? HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Mild and breezy. Chance of showers - especially later. HIGH: 53

